Budget 2025: Government to provide 50% tax deductions to employers who hire women returning to work, paying caregiver leave

PETALING JAYA: The government has proposed to provide 50% tax incentives to employers pertaining to the recruitment of women, flexible work arrangements and paid caregiver leave in the Budget 2025.

Employers are expected to be provided tax deductions of 50% to employers for wages paid over a period of 12 months for hiring women returning to work.

Furthermore, an additional 50% of tax deductions will be provided to employers who have incurred expenses relating to capacity development and software acquisition in implementing flexible work arrangements for their staff.

Meanwhile, the government will also provide another 50% of tax deductions to employers paying additional caregiver leave for up to 12 months to staff caring for their children or other family members who are sick or disabled.

