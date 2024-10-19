Budget 2025 has significant impact on Selangor’s economic growth, infrastructure - Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: The 2025 Budget, tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, has a significant impact on Selangor, particularly on the economic sector, infrastructure development and the well-being of the people.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the allocation for the Sungai Langat 2 Flood Mitigation Plan and the expansion of Port Klang is one of the good news or ‘gifts’ awaited by the state government and the people of Selangor.

He said the expansion of Port Klang is important towards achieving the aspiration of it becoming one of the 10 best ports in the world, while also boosting the cargo industry and the economic sector in the state.

“This move is important to improve the safety and competitiveness of Selangor at the global level,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

In terms of economic and industrial support, Amirudin said the budget also prioritises the development of strategic industries such as logistics, halal, and aerospace, which are key focus areas in the First Selangor Plan (RS-1).

He said this initiative will serve as a catalyst and help Selangor continue to meet its growth target of 6.5 per cent to seven per cent while maintaining its status as the largest contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Amirudin said the state government also appreciated Anwar’s announcement regarding investment in green energy, describing it as being in line with Selangor’s vision to become a sustainable and resilient state.

Anwar, when tabling the 2025 Budget, among other things, announced the construction and upgrading of the Pulau Indah Ring Road and North Port with a total of RM107 million allocated to ensure that the implementation of the projects runs smoothly and thus drives the country’s logistics sector.

In expressing gratitude to the federal government, Amirudin expressed confidence that with the strong support from the 2025 Budget, Selangor will continue to be a state that drives national progress, ensuring the well-being of the people as well as sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

“As Menteri Besar of Selangor, I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the Prime Minister for the tabling of the MADANI Budget 2025 which brings good news for Selangor and Malaysia,“ he said.