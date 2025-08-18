Bukit Song viaduct to finish early, boosting Pan Borneo Highway

MIRI: The 300-metre Bukit Song viaduct under Work Package Contract 11 of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project is set for early completion.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi shared updates after a recent field visit to inspect progress.

He noted that unsuitable soil conditions initially delayed construction, making reclamation impractical.

Nanta stated the viaduct, originally due in October, will now likely finish by next month.

This acceleration ensures the entire highway will soon be fully operational for Sarawak residents.

WPC 11 marks the final phase of the 11-package Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project.

During the visit, Nanta also reviewed 4.2-kilometre road upgrades and water pipe replacements by Sarawak Water Sdn. Bhd.

These repairs followed a pipe burst incident before construction began.

He acknowledged minor delays but stressed the upgrades are vital for Miri City’s water supply and road durability.

The Works Ministry and Sarawak JKR will maintain close monitoring to ensure timely project completion. - Bernama