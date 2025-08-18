Malaysia climate change bill expected post-2026 budget

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Climate Change Bill (RUUPIN) is expected to be tabled in Parliament after the 2026 Budget presentation.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani confirmed the bill is currently under review by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“If there are no major changes, we will table it after the budget debate,“ he said during a parliamentary Q&A session.

The update came in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (BN-Simpang Renggam) regarding enforcement delays and unclear mining policies in Permanent Forest Reserves (HSK).

Johari clarified that no mining activities currently take place within HSK areas nationwide.

To assess rare earth element (REE) mining feasibility in HSK zones, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) has commissioned the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) to conduct impact studies.

The five-year phased study will cover pre-mining, active mining, and post-mining stages across six key areas: hydrology, soil, flora, fauna, carbon stocks, and socioeconomics.

Technical agencies involved include the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia, Department of Minerals and Geoscience, Wildlife and National Parks Department, Department of Environment, and PLANMalaysia.

Johari was responding to an original question from Datuk Dr Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus) about REE mining study timelines in HSK areas.

FRIM has already completed a preliminary study at a rubber plantation in Mukim Kenering, Perak, using in-situ leaching methods.

Initial findings indicated minimal negative impact when following standard operating procedures, with follow-up data collection scheduled until September 2025.

However, Johari stressed that FRIM must still evaluate mining impacts in natural forests before finalising policy recommendations for HSK mining activities. - Bernama