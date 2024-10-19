Budget 2025: Increased funding for works ministry a boon for rakyat - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministy (KKR) has been allocated RM10.35 billion under Budget 2025, a nine percent increase compared to RM9.511 billion this year.

Its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that almost all of the ministry’s proposed initiatives were approved and included in Budget 2025, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of the rakyat (people).

“This aligns with the core framework of the MADANI Economy featured in Budget 2025, which aims to ‘raise the floor’ by improving the quality of services and world-class infrastructure for the benefit of the people,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta explained that 90 per cent of the allocation will be dedicated to building, repairing, replacing, and upgrading roads and bridges across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan.

The budget will also cover slope protection and repair studies, federal government building maintenance, the construction of interchanges and flyovers, he added.

In addition, he said it will be used for land acquisition for road and bridge projects, as well as the implementation of computer and information communication technology (ICT) projects to enhance the ministry’s capabilities and capacity.

Nanta noted that the Aspirasi MYJalan initiative continues to be strengthened, with a RM2.8 billion allocation for the maintenance of Federal Roads and RM1 billion specifically for secondary roads, Felda roads, and industrial roads.

He also highlighted that RM450 million has been earmarked to empower Bumiputera small contractors in Class G1-G4, currently numbering 15,185, to handle the maintenance of Federal Roads and that this increase in funding will enable more contractors to benefit from these projects.

Meanwhile, he said RM178 million has been allocated for the installation of new streetlights and smart traffic lights on Federal Roads across the country through Aspirasi MYJalan..

“To further strengthen the MYJalan programme, RM30 million will be provided to 115 District Engineers from the Public Works Department (JKR) to expedite decisions and actions on urgent and ad hoc work requiring immediate attention,” he said.

Nanta explained that these tasks include minor road surface repairs, road furniture repairs, road line repainting, minor expansion joint repairs, fixing damages caused by natural disasters, and minor repairs to streetlights and traffic signals.

“Budget 2025 showcases the government’s strong commitment to investing in enhancing service quality and infrastructure development in both urban and rural areas, particularly by providing safe and comfortable road access to boost the prosperity of the MADANI Economy,” he said.