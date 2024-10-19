Budget 2025: PM Anwar urges Sabah gov’t to resolve infrastructure issues efficiently

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the Sabah government to promptly and efficiently address the state’s infrastructure issues, following the increased allocation provided under Budget 2025.

He said even though the budget will not resolve all issues and problems affecting schools and hospitals, the allocation is a bold attempt by the federal government to overcome the perennial infrastructure issues in Sabah.

Anwar emphasised that he wanted all infrastructure problems in Sabah, including the poor condition of schools and hospitals, to be tackled efficiently and transparently.

“It is a bold attempt (to resolve the issues) and we will continue to do that. Your task is to make sure they (projects) are implemented efficiently and transparently.

“We don’t want any unnecessary losses due to delays, wastage, commissions or corruption. That’s your responsibility now, to make it work,” he said when opening the Sabah International Blue Economy Conference (SIBEC) 2024 here today.

Also present at the event was Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Anwar said Sabah, the second largest state in Malaysia, has many areas which are considered underdeveloped.

“We have spent substantial funds on the Pan Borneo project, which is still ongoing. It is almost complete in Sarawak but needs a bit more push in Sabah,“ he added.

Yesterday, Hajiji said Budget 2025 reflected the Unity Government’s progressive measures to ensure a prosperous livelihood for the people without compromising the nation’s economic well-being.

In welcoming the continued priority given to Sabah, Hajiji noted that the proposed allocation of RM6.7 billion for the state next year represented an increase of 0.45 per cent compared to this year’s RM6.67 billion.

He said the allocation is sufficient to continue with the development projects during the final year of the 12th Malaysia Plan next year.