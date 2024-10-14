Budget 2025: Sabah hopes for emphasis on community tourism, more tourism centres

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government hopes that the upcoming Budget 2025 will emphasise on developing community tourism and expanding tourism centres in the state.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the ministry also hoped that the budget will provide incentives to boost community-based tourism, which would benefit local communities and enhance the state’s appeal to both domestic and international visitors.

“While we continue to attract foreign tourists, it is equally important to promote local tourism, particularly among the people of Sabah who may not be fully aware of the unique destinations within the state,“ she told Bernama.

Liew said the budget also needs to encourage Malaysians to explore their own country, stressing that Sabah offers a wealth of natural beauty and cultural experiences that should be enjoyed by locals as well as foreign visitors.

“I want to see not only tourists from abroad but also our own people experiencing the beauty of Sabah. There are many hidden gems that even Sabahans may not be familiar with,“ she added.

To further strengthen the tourism sector, Liew hopes the budget will help open more tourism centres across the state, which aligns with the ministry’s long-term strategy to boost visitor numbers and enhance the overall tourist experience.

The minister also outlined an ambitious target for 2025, aiming to attract more than four million foreign tourists from key markets including China, Brunei, South Korea, Singapore and European countries.

According to her, from January to August this year, the state welcomed more than two million tourists, generating RM4.88 billion in revenue.

Liew said Sabah has recorded a 25.7 per cent increase in tourist arrivals this year compared to the same period last year, with 1.66 million visitors.

“With the plans we have in place, I am confident we can increase these figures. 2025 will be a challenging year, but we are committed to developing the tourism industry and ensuring sustainable growth for Sabah,” she said.

Liew stressed that the ministry is working on several initiatives to meet the challenges of the coming year, particularly in enhancing infrastructure and promoting eco-friendly tourism practices.