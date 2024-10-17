Budget 2025 to drive economic growth, ensure fairness for all - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Budget 2025, which will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow, will further drive economic growth and ensure justice for the people.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the Budget team and Finance Ministry staff were well-prepared during his visit to the ministry’s office this morning.

“Despite being busy finalising this inclusive and carefully crafted Budget, I was delighted to see the enthusiasm of the Budget team and had the opportunity to take photos with them.

“After the commemorative photos, I signed the documents related to Budget 2025, which will be presented in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow,” he said.

Anwar also thanked civil servants and all parties involved who worked tirelessly and provided valuable input to make Budget 2025 a success.

The prime minister is scheduled to present Budget 2025 in Parliament at 4 pm tomorrow.

This will be the third budget tabled under the MADANI government led by Anwar, and the final one under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) before the transition to the 13th Malaysia Plan for the next five years.