Budget 2026 balances growth and welfare with fiscal discipline

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 successfully balances investment stimulus, support for new economic sectors, and social relief while maintaining fiscal discipline.

This approach keeps Malaysia on track to meet the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s medium-term target of a 3.0% budget deficit to GDP.

Maybank group president and CEO Datuk Seri Khairussaleh Ramli applauded the government’s broad-based strategy.

He noted the budget’s unveiling comes at a critical time as Malaysia navigates global trade tensions, domestic cost-of-living pressures, and the renewed push of the 13th Malaysia Plan.

The budget demonstrates a firm commitment to the wellbeing of the people, especially those in marginalised segments. It directly addresses public concerns about the cost of living, including medical inflation, through expanded tax relief for medical insurance and takaful.

The budget also tackles the provision, maintenance, and quality of essential public infrastructure, healthcare, education, and housing.

Khairussaleh stated the banking industry supports the government’s drive to build a high-value ASEAN economy via strategic investments in semiconductors, energy transition, and digital industries.

Maybank commends the government’s ongoing commitment to SME development and entrepreneurship for a more inclusive economy.

The bank will collaborate with Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan Bhd on new initiatives, including export-based programmes.

Maybank fully endorses the government’s direction on cross-border economic leadership, particularly the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

As an early mover, Maybank has mobilised 8 billion ringgit in financing and investments for the JS-SEZ and helped establish two single family offices with 11 more in the pipeline.

The government’s commitment to positioning Malaysia as a global Islamic economy leader aligns with Maybank’s long-standing role in advancing Islamic finance.

On sustainability, the budget remains steadfast in accelerating the nation’s net-zero aspirations through various carbon-related mechanisms.

Maybank will continue providing sustainable and transition finance solutions to support climate resiliency and decarbonisation efforts. – Bernama