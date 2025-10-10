Budget 2026 boosts Wisma Putra funding for foreign policy roles

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 provides significant support for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance its effectiveness in defending Malaysia’s foreign policy and national interests.

The allocation strengthens Malaysia’s participation in initiatives led by international organisations including ASEAN, the United Nations, and BRICS.

This aligns with the MADANI government’s commitment to proactive, inclusive, and principled diplomacy according to the ministry.

Wisma Putra welcomed the presentation of the fourth MADANI Budget themed “The People’s Budget” by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The ministry received a total allocation of RM1.2 billion comprising RM982.7 million for Operating Expenditure and RM218.1 million for Development Expenditure.

The year 2026 marks a strategic shift following Malaysia’s completion of its ASEAN chairmanship in 2025.

The ministry will now focus on strengthening Malaysia’s diplomatic role regionally and globally in line with MADANI ECONOMY aspirations.

Wisma Putra expressed appreciation for the RM31.5 million special allocation for maintenance and replacement of embassy assets abroad.

This funding will help optimise the operational capacity of Malaysia’s diplomatic missions worldwide.

The increased development expenditure will support restoration and upgrading of government-owned buildings overseas.

These improvements will enhance Wisma Putra’s capacity to deliver more efficient consular and diplomatic services.

The ministry remains committed to providing excellent, responsive, and high-integrity foreign services.

Wisma Putra will continue contributing meaningfully toward realising Malaysia MADANI aspirations through its diplomatic work. – Bernama