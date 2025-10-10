Budget 2026: Bumiputera economic agenda continues to be driven by GLIC, GLC investments

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM40 million has been allocated through investments by government-linked investment companies (GLIC) and government-linked companies (GLC) to accelerate the process of scaling up high-potential bumiputera companies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that following the merger of Ekuinas and Pelaburan Hartanah Bhd (PHB) under the Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputra (YPB), Ekuinas will develop its investment company until it can be listed and subsequently taken over by Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB).

Meanwhile, PHB is strengthening bumiputera strategic ownership in major real estate and businesses, he said when tabling Budget 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the government is taking an unprecedented step by adding 20.23 hectares of Malay Reserve land in Bandar Malaysia.

He said Petronas, as the owner of the Bandar Malaysia land, is drawing up a development plan and will begin the development phase by the end of 2026.

In addition, he said the expansion project of Subang Airport and the surrounding area, which is strategic for the aerospace industry, must be led by the government and GLCs to ensure that national interests and bumiputera participation are prioritised.

He said the Retirement Fund (Incorporated) (KWAP) also provides RM20 million for a micro-financing programme for retirees, empowering entrepreneurship at the community level. – Bernama