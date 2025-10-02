Budget 2026 crucial for Malaysia’s higher education global competitiveness

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 represents a defining moment for Malaysia’s higher education sector with crucial decisions needed to ensure the country’s ability to compete on the global stage, said Heriot-Watt University Malaysia provost and chief executive officer Prof Mushtak Al-Atabi.

In a statement, he said last year’s RM18 billion allocation to higher education was a positive step, but the rapidly changing economic landscape calls for greater ambition and forward-looking investment.

“Budget 2026 should not only sustain current funding levels but also prioritise nurturing graduates who are innovative, inclusive, and resilient. These qualities will determine Malaysia’s long-term success,” he said.

Mushtak, who is also the Vice Chancellors Council for Private Universities (VCCPU) chairman, also emphasised that internationalisation must remain a priority, highlighting Malaysia’s steady growth in international student enrolments, particularly from China, Indonesia and India.

Citing data from Study Malaysia and Education Malaysia Global Services, he said the country is on track to meet the 250,000 international student target by 2025.

“To build on this, the government should introduce targeted incentives to attract more students, especially to private institutions. This will boost Malaysia’s global standing while generating economic benefits,” he added.

On research and innovation, Mushtak urged support for “blue-sky” research, which may not have immediate applications but has the potential for breakthroughs, stressing its importance in building a knowledge-driven economy.

“Increased funding and stronger academia-industry partnerships will create a dynamic research ecosystem that fosters creativity, discovery and leadership,” he said, adding that investment in virtual platforms, smart campus infrastructure and digital tools is critical to prepare students for a workforce that values flexibility and personalised learning.

Apart from that, Mushtak said supporting neurodiverse and disabled learners is not only a moral obligation but also a way to unlock hidden talent and dedicated funding as well as policies will promote accessibility to ensure equal opportunities for all Malaysians.

To enhance education quality and global recognition, he recommended establishing unified national quality frameworks and incentives to align local institutions with international standards, which would improve graduate employability and raise the global reputation of Malaysian universities.

He also urged Malaysia to lead in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), saying that investing in both fields would equip the next generation with the skills to lead in an increasingly technology-driven world as they are the backbone of future innovation and economic growth.

“Budget 2026 is not just about numbers, it is an opportunity to invest in Malaysia’s future. At Heriot-Watt University, we are committed to working with the government and partners to achieve this vision and ensure Malaysian universities continue to thrive globally,” he added. - Bernama