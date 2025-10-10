Budget 2026: DBKL allocates RM500 million to upgrade hawker centres, public housing

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will channel RM500 million from its internal funds next year to upgrade hawker centres and improve public housing facilities, including urgent repairs to lifts at People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling Budget 2026 in Parliament today, said RM200 million has been earmarked to redevelop ageing hawker centres, markets and food courts, while another RM300 million will be used to maintain PPR housing blocks, covering wiring, building repairs and road works.

“I visited Pantai Dalam recently and saw the recurring lift problems faced by residents. I have directed DBKL to immediately carry out all necessary repair works by the end of this year,” he said.

The government is also providing RM60 million for local councils to build stalls and refurbish public markets nationwide.

In addition, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will upgrade 363 business premises across the country, benefitting some 7,300 entrepreneurs with an allocation of nearly RM50 million.