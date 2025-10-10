Budget 2026: E-invoicing effective 2026, tax exemption for vehicles below RM300,000

KUALA LUMPUR: The e-invoice initiative will be implemented comprehensively in 2026, along with the self-assessment system for stamp duty to foster tax compliance, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He, who is also the Finance Minister, said refunds of overpaid taxes will also be expedited.

The government also proposed that tax exemption be limited to vehicles RM300,000 and below effective Jan 1, 2026.

Luxury vehicle owners have increasingly taken advantage of vehicle tax exemption opportunities in Langkawi and Labuan, Anwar said. – Bernama