RM50 million boost to air connectivity expected to draw more visitors – MAHB

PUTRAJAYA: The allocation of RM50 million in matching grants to encourage international and charter flights to Malaysia is expected to boost global connectivity and attract more visitors to the country.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the group welcomed the government’s continued prioritisation of infrastructure development and enhanced air connectivity under Budget 2026.

“Support for the implementation of the inter-terminal transfer facility at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), or KUL airside transfer, as well as upgrades at airports in Pulau Pinang, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Miri, and improvements at short take off and landing port (STOLports) such as Marudi and Redang, will strengthen the readiness of Malaysia’s airport network, particularly in preparation for Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Izani said the government’s support for the development of the Selangor Aero Park (SAP) as a regional logistics hub, alongside the revitalisation of Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport as an aerospace industry hub, would accelerate the growth of the aviation ecosystem and reinforce Malaysia’s position as a key regional aviation hub.

He added that since MAHB’s privatisation earlier this year, the company had focused on three strategic pillars -- service, growth and capacity.

“In 2025, we recorded continued progress in airport infrastructure development, including the completion of upgrades at Ipoh Airport, which increased capacity to 700,000 passengers per year, and the expansion of Kota Bharu Airport, scheduled for completion in 2026 with a capacity of up to four million passengers annually.

“At the same time, significant improvements in air connectivity, including the entry of ten new airlines, reflect the sustained confidence in Malaysia’s position as a leading aviation hub in the region,” he said.

Mohd Izani reiterated MAHB’s commitment to supporting national economic and tourism growth through the development of modern, efficient and competitive airports.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the move to strengthen MAHB would create a larger investment space and enhance the country’s airport management efficiency.

He said this is in line with the government’s aspirations to ensure the country’s air transport system is at the best level, thus increasing Malaysia’s competitiveness as a regional aviation and logistics hub.

“MAHB has successfully completed the expansion of Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Perak and is currently in the process of expanding Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

“RM2.3 billion is also being invested for the development of airports in Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Miri, which are expected to be completed in 2028,” he said when tabling Budget 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar also said that the STOLport upgrade project in Marudi and Redang is expected to be completed in 2027, while the inter-terminal transfer facility between KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 will be implemented to enhance passenger connectivity at the international airport complex.

“The Selangor state government, together with MAHB, is also developing the 243-hectare SAP in Sepang as a regional logistics and cargo hub.

“This development will not only strengthen the country’s aviation ecosystem, but also attract more high-value investments to Malaysia,” he said. – Bernama