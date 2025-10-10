Budget 2026: Government announces 50% toll discounts for Deepavali

PETALING JAYA: In conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali festival, the government has approved a 50% toll discount for motorists on all highways, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

“The toll discount aims to reduce the financial burden on citizens celebrating Deepavali, allowing families to travel more affordably and safely,” Anwar said.

He said the initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to ease the cost of living, particularly during festive periods when travel and household expenses rise.

Also commenting on the initiative, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said in a statement, the discount will be implemented for two days, from 12.01am on Oct 18 (Saturday) until 11.59pm on Oct 19 (Sunday) at all toll plazas.

The discount will exclude national entry points – Plaza Tol Bangunan Sultan Iskandar on the North–South Expressway (PLUS) and Plaza Tol Tanjung Kupang on the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link (LINKEDUA).

He said that the government will bear an estimated RM19.86 million in compensation to toll concessionaires for the 50% discount during the Deepavali celebrations.