Budget 2026: Govt allocates RM1.26b to support 180,000 senior citizens under Budget 2026

PETALING JAYA: The welfare allocation for senior citizens has been increased to RM1.26 billion, benefiting 180,000 elderly individuals through pocket allowances, socio-economic assistance, and activity centres, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced under Budget 2026.

He said preparations must begin now as Malaysia is projected to become an ageing nation by 2043, to ensure the well-being of senior citizens while strengthening the care economy and social solidarity.

“The National Ageing Framework 2025–2045 will be introduced as a comprehensive strategic guide and will be launched during the ASEAN-level New Frontiers on Care Conference this November,” he added.

Anwar said under the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13), the government will focus on building a sustainable, high-quality, accessible, and affordable care service ecosystem. This includes developing national standards for the care sector to recognise it as a professional field.

He said the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will also offer TVET courses for care workers with an allocation of RM5 million.

“The Retirement Fund (KWAP), with a RM300 million commitment, has launched a pilot project for independent senior living homes on Baitulmal land in Kepala Batas, Penang, in collaboration with the Penang Islamic Religious Council.

“KWAP is also studying similar projects in other locations to benefit more low-income elderly individuals.”

Anwar also said the government has also approved double tax deductions for companies sponsoring training programmes for persons with disabilities (OKU), which will now be expanded to include sponsorships for certified care worker training programmes recognised by KPWKM.