Budget 2026: Govt allocates RM2.2 billion for 43 flood mitigation projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM2.2 billion under Budget 2026 to strengthen long-term flood prevention efforts through the implementation of 43 Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) projects, including 12 new initiatives set to begin next year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

When tabling Budget 2026, Anwar said the RTB projects include the Sungai Mengkibol RTB in Kluang, Sungai Chaah RTB in Segamat, Sungai Temin/Bata RTB in Kubang Pasu, Kedah; Sungai Lenggeng RTB in Seremban; and Sungai Gemencheh RTB in Tampin.

“Other projects include the Sungai Jimah Phase 2 RTB and Sungai Si Rusa RTB in Port Dickson; Sungai Nyiur RTB in Seberang Perai Utara, Penang; Sungai Trong RTB in Larut, Matang and Selama, Perak; Sungai Buloh Phase 2 RTB in Selangor; Sungai Buaya RTB in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu; and Sungai Ibai tributary RTB in Kuala Terengganu,” he said.

Anwar said other preventive measures will also be carried out, with over RM260 million allocated for slope prevention, maintenance and repairs nationwide, including along federal roads, as well as RM55 million to clean and upgrade drains and ditches under all local authorities.

At the same time, he said the government has approved RM220 million to rebuild the dilapidated and damaged Gaya Teacher Education Institute in Kota Kinabalu.

“I have also approved RM39 million for the second phase of flood mitigation and the immediate reconstruction of a flood-damaged school block in Inanam, Sabah,” he said.

Anwar said the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) will receive RM460 million next year to strengthen disaster preparedness. Ten additional toilet complexes with clean water supply will also be installed at temporary evacuation centres, which school students can also use at any time.

“The Federal Government has also allowed all state governments to utilise MARRIS (Malaysian Road Records Information System) funds to purchase Modular Steel Panel Bridges (Bailey Bridges) and to widen drains and ditches along damaged or unsafe state roads,” he said.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will allocate RM210 million to develop an Early Warning System (EWS) to enhance disaster and crisis preparedness, thereby reducing risks to lives and property.

“Meanwhile, the GLC Demi Rakyat dan Negara (GDRN) initiative will continue to assist disaster victims through a RM20 million matching grant,” he said. – Bernama