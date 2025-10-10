Budget 2026 inclusive, focuses on rural socio-economic development - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has described Budget 2026 as an inclusive budget, which places strong emphasis on rural development, ensuring that the well-being of rural communities continues to be strengthened.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that his ministry received an increased allocation of RM12.4 billion, up RM440 million or 3.69%, compared with the previous year.

He said that the increase clearly reflects the MADANI Government’s commitment to drive rural socio-economic development more comprehensively, without sidelining communities in rural areas, including the Orang Asli.

“The three main agencies which serve as pillars of rural socio-economic development - FELDA (Federal Land Development Authority), RISDA (Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority) and FELCRA (Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority) - have been allocated RM2.4 billion to safeguard the welfare of more than 720,000 settlers, smallholders and their families,” he said.

“The allocation for MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat) has also been increased to cover aspects of education and entrepreneurship, while the Orang Asli community has received a higher allocation of RM412 million. This includes the construction and upgrading of nursery facilities and the implementation of the Cap Badui Syikulah programme, which is closely linked to the education of Orang Asli children,” he told reporters, at a press conference at the Parliament lobby, today. – Bernama