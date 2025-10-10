Budget 2026: Over RM21 billion allocated to boost national security, defence readiness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry (Mindef) and the Home Ministry will receive a combined allocation of nearly RM43 billion under Budget 2026, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in tabling Budget 2026 in Parliament today.

Anwar said that RM21.7 billion has been earmarked for Mindef while the Home Ministry will receive RM21.2 billion with the allocations aimed at enhancing national preparedness through several key initiatives.

Anwar said that out of those budget, RM6 Billion were set aside for defence asset procurement and maintenance

“This includes new acquisitions such as Medium, Short, and Very Short Range Air Defence systems and Two Multi Role Support Ships (MRSS),“ Anwar said.

The Finance Minister also said that RM1 Billion were set aside for security agencies under Home Ministry.

Anwar said that RM1.5 billion will be allocated to build and upgrade new facilities for uniformed agencies across the country.

“To enhance security in the Eastern Sabah region, the Tun Sharifah Rodziah Sea Platform, which will reach the end of its operational lifespan in June 2026, will be replaced with a new Multi-Purpose Command Platform,“ said Anwar.

He also added that, companies that was granted procurement contracts by the Mindef will be required to create employment opportunities for military and armed force, under the Protege programme.

Meanwhile, a total of RM45 million has been allocated to Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) to continue safeguarding the nation’s borders.

“Since its establishment, the AKPS has successfully prevented over 10,000 foreign nationals from entering the country and seized various illegally smuggled goods.

“To meet the staffing needs of 220 personnel, priority will be given to hiring military veterans to ensure full operational readiness,“ he said.