Budget 2026: Pool, optimise national resources totalling RM470 billion - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 is pooling and optimising national resources, including government-linked investment companies (GLIC) funds, federal statutory bodies and Minister of Finance Inc (MoF Inc) companies for public expenditure totalling RM470 billion compared to RM452 billion last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the figure includes RM338.2 billion federal operating expenditure (OE), RM81 billion federal development expenditure (DE), RM30 billion GLIC investment, RM10 billion public-private investment, and RM10.8 billion investment by federal statutory bodies and MoF Inc companies.

The Fourth MADANI Budget, themed “The People’s Budget”, has nine core thrusts based on the three MADANI Economy pillars. – Bernama