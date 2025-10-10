Budget 2026 progressive and prudent for all - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor described Budget 2026 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as a progressive and prudent budget, reflecting the government’s concern for all segments of society.

He said the budget, which is geared towards the country’s economic development, also pays attention to Sabah through a record-high development allocation worth RM6.9 billion.

“Firstly, I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for presenting the national budget... without sidelining the interests of various communities, especially those who are less fortunate,“ he said after listening to the live broadcast of the presentation of Budget 2026, themed Belanjawan MADANI Keempat: Belanjawan Rakyat (Fourth MADANI Budget: A Budget for the People) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Hajiji, together with Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, Sabah State Secretary (SKN) Datuk Seri Safar Untong and several state government officers, followed the presentation at Menara Kinabalu here today.

According to him, among the key components in the budget is the provision of RM765 million for Sabah’s Southern Link Transmission Line Project, which will strengthen the energy infrastructure in the state.

Sabah is among the states that received the highest development allocation under Budget 2026, with the RM6.9 billion being a significant increase compared to the RM4.4 billion in 2022, thus reflecting the Federal government’s continued commitment to the state’s progress.

Anwar explained that the increase also reflected the government’s clear commitment to bridging the development gap, especially in terms of basic infrastructure between Sabah and Sarawak and other states, in line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Other items mentioned by the prime minister under Budget 2026 included the construction of a new road from Kalabakan to Simanggaris on the Malaysia-Indonesia border; upgrading the Inanam Oxidation Pond to a Regional Sewage Treatment Plant; and the installation of transmission and main distribution pipes, including storage tanks, in parts of Tawau town.

Anwar also announced that the government has provided RM1.2 billion to guarantee the uninterrupted supply of electricity in Sabah, although the regulatory control of electricity supply had been handed over fully to the state government last year.

As for highway projects, Anwar said that RM1.67 billion will be provided next year for the Pan Borneo Sabah project to ensure its construction stays on schedule and to link up with the completed Phase 1A of the Pan Borneo Sabah Package. – Bernama