Budget 2026 reflects government’s attentiveness to people’s needs - KPPA

PUTRAJAYA: Budget 2026 reflects the government’s attentiveness to the needs and realities of the people and civil servants at all levels.

Director-General of Public Service Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said Budget 2026 embodies the spirit of Belanjawan Rakyat while balancing fiscal responsibility with the welfare of the people.

He stated that this proves the government continues to prioritise the people’s well-being while strengthening public governance.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan confirmed the entire civil service machinery is committed to repaying the government’s trust by providing efficient and integrity-driven services.

He described the increase in On-Call Duty Allowance for medical and dental officers as a significant recognition of their responsibilities.

These officers play a critical role in ensuring the continuity of public health services beyond official working hours.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan emphasised this increase represents appreciation for healthcare frontliners’ sacrifices while strengthening the public sector’s competitiveness.

He described the salary adjustment for judiciary members as timely given the last review was in 2015.

This adjustment recognises the significant role of judges in upholding the rule of law and justice in the country.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the RM500 Special Financial Assistance for civil servants demonstrates the government’s ongoing appreciation for their contributions.

He noted this initiative will help ease the financial burden ahead of Aidilfitri while inspiring civil servants to continue serving with dedication.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan also thanked the government for the RM500 special payment to nearly 120,000 Pingat Jasa Malaysia recipients.

This initiative clearly demonstrates the government’s concern for the nation’s heroes and aligns with Malaysia MADANI values. – Bernama