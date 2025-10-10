Budget 2026: RM110mil allocated for Madani mobile services to boost rural access to government aid

PETALING JAYA: The Madani Mobile Services Initiative will receive over RM110 million to ensure that rural and remote communities have direct access to government services.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said public university students in fields such as science, engineering, medicine, and nursing will visit villages to provide community support services, including repair work, health screenings, and promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in schools.

“The Sabah and Sarawak Mobile Community Services will be expanded to 19 new areas, including Kampung Karamuak, Sabah, and Telang Usan, Sarawak.

“Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) will add four more mobile bank units, bringing the total to 20, to improve access for rural residents in Sabah, Sarawak, Pahang, and Perak — particularly benefiting over one million Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients,” he said when tabling Budget 2026 in Parliament today.

Anwar added the Mobile Court services will be expanded to include Mobile Labour Courts and Mobile Children’s Courts, equipped with child-friendly witness rooms and specially modified vehicles serving as fully functional courtrooms.