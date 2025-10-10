Budget 2026: RM220 million allocated to strengthen Parliament and institutional reforms

PUTRAJAYA: The government will allocate nearly RM220 million next year to strengthen the role of Parliament and support reforms across Malaysia’s executive, legislative, and judicial branches.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said during the tabling of Budget 2026 in Parliament today that an additional RM5 million will be set aside to enhance the functions of the Special Select Committees in both the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat, ensuring effective checks and balances on government policies.

He added that citizens in 143 parliamentary constituencies have already benefited from sustainability programmes driven by the All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia (APPGM), with RM15 million allocated to expand these initiatives to additional constituencies.

Anwar also highlighted ongoing reforms in the judiciary and legal framework.

The separation of roles between the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor has now entered the stage of stakeholder consultation, while the Law Reform Team is reviewing comprehensive changes to criminal and contract laws, including drafting a new Admiralty Jurisdiction Bill and a Coroners Bill.

Following the enactment of the Consumer Credit Act, the government plans to amend the Consumer Protection Act to include Lemon Law provisions, designed to protect consumers from unfair treatment.

“These measures reflect our commitment to uphold the integrity, independence, and effectiveness of the nation’s key institutions,” Anwar said.