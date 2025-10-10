Budget 2026: RM2.4 billion earmarked for G1-G4 Bumiputera contractors

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM2.4 billion has been allocated specially for G1 to G4 bumiputera contractors to drive the bumiputera economic agenda through the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 (PuTERA35).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that under the same plan, RM10 billion of the RM30 billion government guarantees allocated under Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan Bhd (SJPP) is earmarked for supporting bumiputera entrepreneurs.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said SME Bank’s Jaguh Serantau programme offers RM200 million in financing for bumiputera small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to penetrate export markets.

“(In addition,) MARA’s Bumiputera Entrepreneur Scaling Programme will provide RM100 million to support the growth of startup companies in high-value strategic sectors,” he said when tabling Budget 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He also said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) is providing RM10 million to boost the competitiveness of bumiputera entrepreneurs, especially young contractors, in the construction industry.

Meanwhile, Anwar said RM105 million has been allocated for VentureTECH Sdn Bhd to increase bumiputera equity ownership in the high-value sectors.

He also announced that VentureTECH has invested in 31 bumiputera technology companies, nine of which have penetrated global markets. – Bernama