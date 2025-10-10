Budget 2026: RM2.4 billion for FELDA, RISDA and FELCRA - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA), the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA), and the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (FELCRA) will continue to safeguard over 720,000 settlers, smallholders, and their families with an allocation of nearly RM2.4 billion under Budget 2026.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister, said that to reduce reliance on foreign workers and encourage local innovation, RM20 million has been allocated to support start-up companies in producing mechanisation and automation products in collaboration with the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and major palm oil companies.

“The government is protecting the livelihoods of smallholders who toil and sweat to earn a living on the plantations, with an allocation of nearly RM120 million.

“RM50 million has also been allocated to develop and maintain plantation roads nationwide,” he said while presenting Budget 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar also announced that the Malaysian Rubber Board (LGM) will establish a RM600 million Research Centre of Excellence to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry.