Budget 2026: RM32 million to tackle scams, cyber threats and online child exploitation

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will allocate RM32 million to combat scams, cyber threats and sexual crimes involving the online exploitation of children, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) will establish the Cyber Security and Cryptology Development Centre to strengthen the nation’s digital sovereignty and cyber defence.

“The National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) is now directly led by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure faster and more efficient handling of financial scam cases, with an allocation of RM12 million,” he said when tabling Budget 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said the role of PDRM’s Sexual, Women and Children’s Investigation Division (D11) will also be enhanced in tackling online sexual crimes that exploit children, with RM20 million allocated for the effort.

“This includes modernising digital forensic systems and expertise, as well as establishing a Behavioural Science Unit to analyse criminal patterns and profiles,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government will table the Anti-Bullying Bill 2025 during the current parliamentary session.

“The full strength of government agencies across ministries will be mobilised to curb bullying. The Education Ministry (MoE) has developed the School Anti-Bullying Framework (SAFE) as a comprehensive guideline for school-based prevention.

“This includes empowering teachers and students through the ‘Amalan Sekolah Penyayang’ programme, while the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will enhance student safety on campus by installing more CCTV cameras and organising character and leadership programmes as anti-bullying and anti-ragging initiatives,” he said.

In addition, Anwar said the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will provide psychosocial support through group counselling sessions.

“At the same time, the Communications Ministry will run the Safe Internet Campaign to raise cyber awareness among school students, while ‘Rakan Muda’ will spearhead anti-bullying initiatives among youths at the grassroots level,” he said. – Bernama