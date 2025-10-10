SAMENTA welcomes Budget 2026 as a positive, pragmatic plan for SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA) has described Budget 2026 as a positive and pragmatic plan that recognises the critical role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in driving and sustaining Malaysia’s economic growth.

Its president, Datuk William Ng, in a statement said that Budget 2026, tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today, reflects SAMENTA’s key priorities, especially in the areas of access to financing, innovation support, and regional trade integration.

“We are pleased to see the government expand credit guarantees via the Business Financing Guarantee Scheme (SJPP) to RM30 billion, up from RM20 billion, and commit to RM50 billion in total SME financing support.

“This directly addresses one of the top concerns among SMEs, that is, limited access to affordable credit,“ he said.

Ng added that the government’s continued focus on digitalisation, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and automation aligns with SAMENTA’s call for more practical support for productivity upgrades.

He said the allocations under SME Bank, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) demonstrate the government’s recognition of entrepreneurship as a cornerstone of inclusive growth.

However, he emphasised that these initiatives must effectively reach micro and small businesses beyond the Klang Valley, particularly in the East Coast, Sabah, and Sarawak.

Ng said the budget’s focus on export capacity and regional integration is also timely, noting that the RM5 billion SJPP export guarantee, RM60 million Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) market grants, and the expansion of Malaysia Co-Investment Fund (MyCIF) to ASEAN will help Malaysian SMEs deepen their participation in regional supply chains.

“Despite being our nearest neighbours, intra-ASEAN trade remains at a low 21%. We are hopeful that these initiatives under Budget 2026 will drive greater trade among member states as a hedge against global geoeconomic risks,” he added.

Ng said Budget 2026 is a budget of direction and delivery, with meaningful steps towards SME resilience and ASEAN competitiveness, and if implemented effectively, can help SMEs move from survival to regional leadership.

“What matters now is execution, and in making sure these initiatives reach every SME, not just those who already have access,” he said. – Bernama