Budget 2026: RM31.5 million allocated to maintain and upgrade Malaysian embassies abroad

PUTRAJAYA: The government has set aside RM31.5 million to maintain and replace assets at Malaysian embassies, ensuring that diplomats are provided with well-equipped, comfortable, and secure offices overseas.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said during the tabling of Budget 2026 in Parliament today that this allocation will include upgrades to missions such as Malaysia’s offices in Wellington, New Zealand, and Singapore.

He emphasised that Malaysia’s foreign service plays a vital role in upholding the nation’s reputation abroad.

The funding also reflects the government’s commitment to supporting its diplomats in performing their duties efficiently and safely.