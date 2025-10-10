Budget 2026: RM3.3 billion for essential rural infrastructure projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has set aside RM3.3 billion under Budget 2026 for essential rural infrastructure projects, in line with its commitment to ensuring equitable development that must not be delayed.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that of the total, RM2.5 billion will be used to construct and upgrade village and rural access roads.

They include the Pos Lenjang road to Koa Jernang Pos Titom in Lipis, Pahang; Jalan Mangkapon in Pitas (Sabah); Kampung Pong in Pengkalan Hulu (Perak); and the Kampung Tok Adis-Kampung Banggol road (Terengganu).

“In addition, over RM700 million will be channelled to provide clean water and electricity, including the installation of hybrid solar panels in small villages across Sabah and Sarawak, benefiting 3,200 households, and nearly RM90 million for village bridge and streetlight projects, including the installation of energy-efficient and solar-powered lights.

“Special attention is also given to enhancing basic facilities such as roads and clinics on Pulau Banggi in Sabah,” he said when tabling the Budget 2026 themed Belanjawan MADANI Keempat: Belanjawan Rakyat (Fourth MADANI Budget: A Budget for the People) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

On clean water supply, Anwar said Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad will invest up to RM13 billion over five years to implement the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA), with a capacity to treat up to 760 million litres per day, to benefit 1.5 million consumers in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

The investment will also cover the construction of the Machang LRA in Kelantan, as well as the Sungai Karangan and Sidam Kiri LRAs in Kedah, with a capacity of up to 200 million litres per day.

Anwar said the government will also continue the National Non-Revenue Water (NRW) programme with an allocation of RM3 billion, focusing on replacing over 820 kilometres of ageing pipes in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Pahang and Selangor.

“The government will also continue the construction of underground dams, tube wells and water retention structures in Padang Matsirat, Langkawi, at a cost exceeding RM400 million,” he said.

To further strengthen internet connectivity, Anwar said RM770 million has been set aside to complete the remaining Phase 2 Points of Presence (PoP) near industrial areas and selected schools in rural and remote areas.

Additionally, broadband coverage will be expanded through the National Digital Network (JENDELA) Plan 2 to 2,700 new locations with an allocation of RM780 million.

The government is also committed to ensuring the dual 5G network model achieves 80% coverage by 2026 to provide affordable, high-speed internet access for the public and businesses. – Bernama