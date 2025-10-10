Budget 2026: RM412 million allocated to empower Orang Asli communities under MADANI initiative

PETALING JAYA: The government has allocated RM412 million to empower the Orang Asli community, ensuring they are not left behind in line with the “Leave No One Behind” principle under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this funding, separate from Bumiputera allocations, will comprehensively support the welfare, infrastructure, and education of Orang Asli communities.

The government will also table amendments to the Orang Asli Act 1954 to strengthen the rights and interests of the community, particularly in matters of land and welfare.

“Under the initiative, RM155 million has been allocated to improve roads in Orang Asli villages, including Kampung Orang Asli Batu Peti and Panchor in Jempol, Negeri Sembilan, and Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Mai in Jerantut, Pahang.

“Nearly RM13 million will be used to upgrade early childhood education facilities (TABIKA) in all Orang Asli villages, with four new TABIKA centres set up in Kampung Kuala Terbol, Temerloh, Pahang; Kampung Tanjung Tuan, Mersing, Johor; Kampung Uli Kuang, Gombak; and Kampung Taman Desa Kemandol, Kuala Langat, Selangor.”

To tackle student dropouts, the government will also expand the Chup Badui Sikulah Program — a floating school in Hulu Perak — to educate over 350 Orang Asli children, ensuring access to learning in remote areas.