Budget 2026: RM500 million allocated to support entrepreneurs and vulnerable women

PETALING JAYA: The government has allocated a total of RM500 million to support entrepreneurs and vulnerable women under Budget 2026.

Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) will receive RM230 million to continue providing financing, bringing total available funds to RM2.9 billion, benefiting more than 300,000 entrepreneur members.

“AIM has consistently maintained an excellent repayment performance of 99.97%, underscoring the effectiveness of its microfinancing programmes.”

In addition, Bank Rakyat, BSN, MARA, and SME Bank will provide RM270 million in financing to support women micro, small, and medium-sized entrepreneurs (MSMEs), helping to expand business opportunities and empower women in the economic sector.

He also announced support for 5,000 poor single mothers who require legal aid in court cases, including divorce and child custody matters, providing crucial assistance to vulnerable women and their families.