Budget 2026: RM630 million allocated to protect nation’s environmental treasures

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM630 million has been allocated by the MADANI Government in Budget 2026 for the purpose of protecting the country’s natural treasures.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling Budget 2026 at Dewan Rakyat today, said the allocation was provided to ensure that efforts to protect the country’s flora and fauna treasures.

He said a total of RM250 million in Ecological Fiscal Transfer (EFT) funds have been provided to support the state’s role in conserving natural treasures.

“The government has agreed that RM50 million of EFT funds will be channeled as revenue to the state government,“ he said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, also announced an allocation of RM80 million for 2,500 community rangers who protect the country’s forests.

“The expertise of over 1,000 Orang Asli and nearly 700 veterans will be utilised, in addition to being provided with patrol equipment to enhance the ability to protect endangered habitats such as the Malayan Tiger, Orang Utan and Banteng.

“In addition, (an allocation of) RM300 million (has been provided) to treat, maintain and clean rivers, including RM10 million for the National River Trail aimed at developing recreational trails and fostering community responsibility to protect the sustainability of rivers,“ he said. – Bernama