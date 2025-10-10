Budget 2026: RM76.6 million to upgrade UTCs, Kiosk MADANI to expand nationwide

PETALING JAYA: The government has allocated RM76.6 million next year to upgrade Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) infrastructure nationwide, making public service facilities more user-friendly and accessible to all Malaysians.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said during the tabling of Budget 2026 in Parliament today that the funds will also support the launch of the 24th UTC in Seberang Perai in November next year.

He added that efforts to extend government service accessibility beyond regular office hours are also being advanced through the Kiosk MADANI initiative, which allows the public to access key government services more conveniently.

“So far, three Kiosk MADANI units have been established in the Klang Valley, with two more to be set up in Penang and Johor,” he said, adding that the kiosks will be expanded nationwide in stages to improve service reach and efficiency.