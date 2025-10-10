Budget 2026: Strengthen export ecosystem, support new market exploration - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 will strengthen the export ecosystem and support new market exploration, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan Bhd (SJPP) will provide a guarantee of up to 70% financing for export-oriented mid-tier companies, including those expanding into new markets, with a guarantee value of up to RM5 billion.

He said the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation’s (MATRADE) market development grant also allocates RM60 million to facilitate micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in exporting Malaysian-made products to existing and new markets, including Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

He said this when tabling Budget 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Additionally, the Prime Minister said EXIM Bank will provide soft loans to assist companies affected by global trade tariff tensions with RM500 million funding.

Following the rationalisation of overseas offices, the government has launched the Strategic Economic, Trade and Investment Network Programme with a RM10 million allocation, especially for high-potential new markets, he said. – Bernama