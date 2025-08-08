Budget 2026 to boost healthcare, education, and labour reforms

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 will prioritise reforms in healthcare, education, and the labour market to address rising costs and economic challenges.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed that healthcare reforms will focus on affordability, equity, and quality care for all Malaysians.

Key measures include protecting vulnerable groups, expanding access to medicines, and enhancing rural primary care.

Digital healthcare solutions like telemedicine and electronic records will also be expanded to modernise services.

The budget will align with the 13th Malaysia Plan to develop talent for high-growth industries.

Educational reforms aim to bridge achievement gaps, especially for underserved communities.

STEM and TVET programmes will be strengthened to meet future workforce demands.

Labour market reforms will focus on improving wages and career opportunities.

The government plans to sustain wage growth to enhance living standards and household resilience.

Industry collaboration will support skills development and job structure reforms.

“The government remains committed to adapting policies for the evolving labour market,” said the ministry.

Efforts will also include lifelong learning initiatives to prepare workers for high-value sectors. - Bernama