Budget 2026 to boost socioeconomic aid for high-risk groups

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 will maintain socioeconomic assistance to support high-risk groups facing cost-of-living pressures.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the aid aims to ensure dignified living standards while securing access to food and essentials.

It also prioritises reducing targeting errors to ensure aid reaches those most in need.

The government plans to shift from blanket subsidies to targeted ones to improve fiscal efficiency.

This approach will minimise leakage and ensure resources benefit the needy while maintaining public welfare.

Enhanced data and automation will refine social protection systems for faster, more accurate aid distribution.

Budget 2026 will address development gaps between urban and rural areas, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak.

Key investments include roads, water, electricity, and high-speed internet to improve living conditions.

The budget also focuses on empowering marginalised groups through skills training and financial access.

Initiatives include expanding TVET programmes and supporting youth with digital platforms and financing.

Women will benefit from childcare infrastructure, flexible work options, and entrepreneurship schemes.

Social protection for the elderly and disabled will be strengthened with better housing and care services.

The Orang Asli and Pribumi communities will receive support in education, health, and economic development.

Bumiputera initiatives will follow the 3P strategy for broader participation in strategic sectors.

The government aims to foster inclusive growth while ensuring no group is left behind. - Bernama