Budget 2026 to focus on modernising Malaysian Armed Forces

KUALA LUMPUR: The Budget 2026 to be tabled tomorrow is expected to focus on efforts to modernise the Malaysian Armed Forces in line with plans to create a force of the future.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the budget would be the starting point to make the agenda a success, which was formulated through the mid-term review of the Defence White Paper in February.

He believes this budget will also take into account the challenges the country will face, whether traditional or non-traditional challenges.

At the same time, he also believes this budget will continue to focus on the well-being of military personnel.

He made these comments after the launch of the Warriors Fund Campaign for the 2025-2026 session.

The launch of the Warriors Fund 2025-2026 was officiated by its patron Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the Prime Minister’s wife.

Also present were Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, Army chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled said an explanation regarding the latest status of the procurement of the F/A-18 Legacy Hornet fighter aircraft would be given when all relevant information had been obtained.

Media previously reported that the Royal Malaysian Air Force will conduct a comprehensive assessment before finalising the acquisition of F/A-18 Legacy Hornet fighter jets from Kuwait.

Mohamed Khaled during a visit to Kuwait on Oct 7 last year held discussions with the country’s leadership to acquire F/A-18 Legacy Hornet aircraft belonging to the Kuwaiti Air Force for use by the Malaysian Armed Forces. – Bernama