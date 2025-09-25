Budget 2026 to focus on scaling up MSMEs and cooperatives, says Kuskop

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) hopes that Budget 2026 will continue supporting the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and cooperatives.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick stated that Kuskop had finalised consultations with the Minister of Finance and the Ministry of Finance’s Budget Team.

He conveyed the views and aspirations gathered from discussions with agencies, stakeholders, MSME entrepreneurs, and cooperatives.

Within the framework of the 13th Malaysia Plan, Kuskop focuses on three main areas.

These priorities are scaling up SMEs, developing social enterprises and inclusive businesses, and expanding the country’s franchise industry.

“Our Budget proposals are based on these three priorities,“ he told reporters after launching SME Bank XCESS 2025.

Meanwhile, SME Bank acting president and group chief executive officer Datuk Mohammad Hardee Ibrahim said the bank’s main industry focus is on halal, social enterprises, and exports.

“Another area we often prioritise is contract financing from the government and agencies,“ he added.

He expressed confidence that all these areas would remain the bank’s focus for 2026.

“Besides financing, we also emphasise non-financial support,“ he noted.

Mohammad Hardee explained that SME Bank has a subsidiary, the Centre for Entrepreneur Development and Research Sdn Bhd (CEDAR), which focuses on capacity building. – Bernama