Police seize 150kg of syabu worth RM3.3 million near Damansara Toll Plaza

KUALA LUMPUR: Police seized 150 kilograms of suspected syabu valued at approximately RM3.3 million after a multi-purpose vehicle was abandoned near Damansara Toll Plaza last Monday.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the incident occurred around 4 pm when the Central Zone A1 Highway Patrol Team ordered a black Maxus MPV to stop at Kilometre 18 of the New Klang Valley Expressway southbound due to suspicious behaviour.

The driver refused to cooperate and fled the scene, crashing through the toll barrier before abandoning the vehicle in the right lane near Damansara Toll Plaza.

A search of the vehicle uncovered six green sacks, each containing 25 small packages labelled in Chinese as ‘Chinese Pin Wei’, totalling 150 packages.

Each package is estimated to weigh one kilogram and is believed to contain syabu.

The seized drugs and vehicle were taken to the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Police are currently tracking the suspect and have urged anyone with information to contact investigating officer Insp Nor Izzat Norezairi at 016-8289910 or the nearest police station. – Bernama