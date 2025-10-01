Health ministry launches Ops Selamat PaPa with full enforcement of smoking control act

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health today launched Operasi Selamat Paru-Paru (Ops Selamat PaPa), marking the full enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the full enforcement starting today was an important milestone in the nation’s efforts to curb smoking habits and protect future generations from the dangers of tobacco products and electronic cigarettes.

“Ops Selamat PaPa sends a clear message that the government will not compromise with any party that violates the provisions of the law under Act 852,“ he told the media after joining the full enforcement operation here today.

“This effort is not only about upholding the law but also about ensuring the people’s right to live in a healthy and safe environment.”

He said that during the phased enforcement period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, a total of 400,477 premises were inspected in 20,989 operations carried out.

“Out of that total, 126,531 compoundable offence notices were issued, while 966 investigation papers were opened for non-compoundable offences,“ he said.

“These figures show how serious the authorities are in ensuring compliance.”

According to Dzulkefly, Ops Selamat PaPa focused on strict action against offences such as selling, displaying or distributing smoking products that do not comply with registration, packaging and labelling regulations.

If convicted, companies could face fines of between RM20,000 and RM300,000, as well as imprisonment.

He said enforcement operations would continue with the cooperation of other agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

Other participating agencies include Kuala Lumpur City Hall, the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board, and local authorities.

“MOH urges the public to report any related offences through official channels, such as the WhatsApp line at 010-8608949, or the website ‘jomlapor.com’,“ said Dzulkefly.

“With the full enforcement of this Act, we want to ensure the wellbeing of the people and the future of a generation free from the dangers of smoking.”

He added that the move was part of the government’s ongoing commitment under the MADANI values of Sustainability, Wellbeing and Respect. – Bernama