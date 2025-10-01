Malaysia retains Tier 2 ranking in US Trafficking in Persons Report 2025

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has retained its Tier 2 ranking in the 2025 Trafficking in Persons Report released by the United States Department of State.

The Home Ministry described the achievement as international recognition of the country’s continuous efforts in combating human trafficking crimes.

The report acknowledged that Malaysia has demonstrated significant efforts and progress in the fight against human trafficking.

Key achievements recorded include increased investigations, prosecution of public officials, higher allocations for anti-trafficking activities, and expanded work permit approvals for victims.

Other efforts include amendments to the Sabah and Sarawak Labour Ordinances, launch of a trafficking data system, and establishment of an Anti-Trafficking Advisory Group with NGO participation.

The US Department of State outlined 15 areas for improvement for Malaysia to consider ahead of the next evaluation period from April 1 2025 to March 31 2026.

These include strengthening victim identification, enhancing investigations, abolishing recruitment fees, and expanding cooperation with NGOs.

The recommendations also call for establishing a dedicated fund for the Victim Assistance Specialist programme and appointing VAS experts in Sabah and Sarawak.

The government has set strategic directions including reinforcing public service integrity and establishing an internationally recognised victim management system.

Other priorities include enhancing collaboration with civil society organisations and NGOs, plus leveraging digital technology and artificial intelligence.

The Council for Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants remains committed to implementing integrated measures.

This includes addressing emerging trends such as job scam syndicates through close multi-stakeholder cooperation.

The fight against this crime requires cooperation from NGOs, international organisations, academia and the employer sector.

A holistic approach based on enforcement and law, protection and prevention pillars will strengthen Malaysia’s effectiveness in combating human trafficking while ensuring greater protection for victims. – Bernama