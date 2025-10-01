No Malaysians affected by Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam, says Foreign Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: No Malaysians have been reported affected by Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam, which caused severe flooding, fatalities and infrastructure damage.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the typhoon made landfall on September 29.

Malaysia’s Embassy in Hanoi and Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City are closely monitoring the situation following the natural disaster.

Both diplomatic missions are actively coordinating with local authorities to obtain further information.

The ministry extended Malaysia’s deepest condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of Vietnam.

This sentiment was expressed particularly toward the victims and families affected by the typhoon.

Media reports indicated that Typhoon Bualoi had killed at least 26 people in Vietnam.

The Foreign Ministry urged Malaysians in affected areas to remain vigilant and follow local authority guidance.

Malaysians were advised to register or update their whereabouts at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my immediately.

Those requiring consular assistance may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Hanoi at 43–45 Dien Bien Phu Street, Ba Dinh Ward, Hanoi City.

The embassy can be reached by phone at +8424-3734 3836 or +849-0418 5610, or by email at mwhanoi@kln.gov.my.

For assistance in southern Vietnam, Malaysians may contact the Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City at 109 Nguyen Van Huong, An Khanh Ward, Thu Duc City.

The consulate can be contacted at +8428-3829 9023 or +8476-564 9660, or via email at mwhochiminh@kln.gov.my. – Bernama