Bukit Aman busts drug syndicate, seizes RM4.16 million in Melaka raids

BUKIT AMAN: Police have dismantled a drug trafficking syndicate operating from a luxury condominium, confiscating narcotics worth RM4.16 million.

The raids, conducted on Aug 13 across the Klang Valley and Melaka, led to the seizure of 94.84kg of ganja and other drugs.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the arrests of three men, including a Pakistani national.

“In the first raid at a condominium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, police detained a local man and a Pakistani national,” said Hussein.

Authorities found 26.73kg of ganja in the suspects’ vehicle during the initial operation.

A subsequent search of the condominium unit uncovered a drug storage facility containing ganja buds, ketamine, and syabu.

During a second raid in Ayer Molek, Melaka, a third suspect was arrested with 18.25kg of heroin base in his car.

“The total seized drugs include ganja (94.84kg), ganja buds (2.58kg), ketamine (42.23kg), and syabu (143g),” Hussein stated.

Police also confiscated Eramin 5 pills (810g) and heroin base (18.25kg) in the operation.

Three vehicles, including a Toyota Estima worth RM70,000, were seized, bringing the total value of assets to RM4.233 million.

Hussein revealed that the syndicate had been active since April and the drugs could supply 2.815 million addicts.

One suspect tested positive for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), while two others had prior criminal and drug-related records.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries severe penalties. - Bernama