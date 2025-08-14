Bukit Aman probes officers in Zara Qairina death case for procedural lapses

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) will investigate officers and supervisors involved in the probe into Zara Qairina Mahathir’s death.

Bukit Aman JIPS director Datuk Hamzah Ahmad confirmed the investigation includes alleged non-compliance with procedures in the 13-year-old student’s case.

“Investigations are underway (including regarding non-compliance with investigation procedures involving Zara Qairina’s death),“ he said when contacted.

Hamzah clarified that supervisors, such as district Criminal Investigation Division heads and police chiefs, are also under scrutiny.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar warned of strict action against officers and supervisors after procedural lapses were found.

The Task Force investigation team, formed on August 11, discovered the investigating officer failed to apply for an autopsy.

Last Friday, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) ordered Zara Qairina’s grave exhumed for a post-mortem.

The AGC deemed further investigation necessary to ensure a thorough probe.

On August 9, her remains were exhumed from Tanjung Ubi Islamic Cemetery in Sabah and taken to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital.

After the post-mortem, her remains were reburied two days later at the same cemetery.

Zara Qairina died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory. - Bernama