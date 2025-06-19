Bukit Aman: Two held, drugs worth nearly RM11 million seized in Bukit Kayu Hitam

JITRA: Police foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin base and methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) powder from Thailand with the arrest of two individuals in separate operations in Bukit Kayu Hitam on Sunday (June 15).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) acting director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said the operation, conducted in collaboration with Thai authorities, resulted in the seizure of 120.46 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin base and 2.37 kg of MDMA, with an estimated value of RM10.8 million.

He said the arrests were made based on intelligence sharing and coordinated efforts between the Royal Thai Police, Kedah NCID, and Penang NCID.

“The first arrest involved a 37-year-old male suspect who was driving a Honda Accord. He was stopped at 5.40 pm at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex, where an inspection uncovered 160 transparent plastic packages containing compressed heroin base, weighing 59.20 kg, hidden in a specially modified compartment behind the rear passenger seat.

“At 5.55 pm the same day, police intercepted another Honda Accord, this time driven by a 35-year-old woman, at a petrol station along the North-South Expressway, from the direction of the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS Complex,” he said.

“An inspection of a specially modified compartment behind the rear passenger seat uncovered 155 transparent plastic packages containing compressed heroin base weighing 61.26 kg, along with 35 packets of MDMA powder weighing 2.37 kg,” he told reporters at the Kubang Pasu police headquarters here today.

Mat Zani said the syndicate’s modus operandi involved using privately owned vehicles modified specifically for smuggling drugs from neighbouring countries into Malaysia, before transporting them for processing in Penang and other parts of the northern region.

He added that the two suspects were believed to be acting as ‘transporters’ and were each paid RM20,000 to deliver the illicit substances.

“This was the syndicate’s second attempt to smuggle drugs into the country, and successfully foiled,” he said, adding that police have identified other members of the syndicate and are working to detain them for further investigation.

He said both suspects had no prior criminal records and tested negative for drugs. They have been remanded for seven days, starting June 16, to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Action has also been taken under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, with three vehicles, estimated to be worth RM66,000, seized for further action,” he said.