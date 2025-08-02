KKR to modernise Malaysia’s infrastructure under 13MP for urban and rural areas

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Works Ministry (KKR) will integrate cutting-edge technology into strategic infrastructure projects under the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13), focusing on road networks, highways, bridges, and public facilities.

In a statement today, KKR emphasised that MP13 is not just about physical development but also aims to uplift living standards for all Malaysians, ensuring equitable progress across urban and rural regions.

“KKR is committed to realising the MADANI government’s vision for the people. We will enhance service delivery to ensure high-quality, sustainable, and safe infrastructure,“ the ministry stated.

As the national construction sector leader, KKR will expand the use of modern methods like Building Information Modelling (BIM) and the Industrialised Building System (IBS) to improve efficiency, quality, and reduce foreign labour dependency.

Digitalisation efforts will also be prioritised through initiatives such as MyJalan, the Highway Network Development Plan, and the Road Accident Management System to optimise planning and maintenance.

The ministry highlighted that these measures aim to deliver cost-efficient infrastructure by minimising project delays, which could otherwise increase national spending and defer public benefits.

MP13, tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, includes key projects like the Rantau Panjang–Sungai Golok bridge upgrade (Malaysia-Thailand link) and the Kalabakan–Simanggaris road (Malaysia-Indonesia connection).

Other major developments include the Central Spine Road (Bentong to Kuala Krai), the Pan Borneo Highway completion in Sabah and Sarawak, and the Sarawak–Sabah Link Road.

The Prime Minister also announced upgrades for major highways and 2,800 km of rural roads by 2030.

“MP13 is not just about infrastructure—it’s about rebuilding hope and public trust in Malaysia’s future,“ KKR affirmed. - Bernama