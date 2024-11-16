Bullying: Punishment for ALK-UPNM cadets involved to be known in two weeks

KOTA TINGGI: The decision on the punishment against five cadets from the Military Training Academy (ALK) of the Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) involved in two bullying cases last month will be announced within two weeks.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the punishments, which include expulsion from the academy, fines and repayment of all sponsorship funds received during their studies, require approval from the Armed Forces Council.

“The ministry has already made a decision regarding the involved cadets—they will indeed face penalties, including expulsion, fines and the repayment of all expenses borne by the government during their time as cadets at the university, and they must leave the ALK.

“Once the sentence is confirmed by the Council in the next two weeks, the decision will be final,” he told reporters after launching the Kota Tinggi Parliamentary Volunteers at the Kota Tinggi Parliamentary Service Centre here last night.

Mohamed Khaled said the ministry takes bullying incidents at UPNM seriously and will take firm action against those involved, including individuals who conceal such cases.

“Anyone involved in cruelty, bullying and abuse will face severe punishment, and we will also tighten measures against those who hide or fail to report bullying cases,” he said.

The minister stressed that bullying is not part of military training as stipulated under cadet officer regulations.

“I want to clarify that while military training is indeed tough, it does not involve acts of cruelty such as assaults with hot irons,” he said.

However, Mohamed Khaled said that there are no plans to prohibit the use of irons at ALK-UPNM, despite the appliance being frequently used as a tool in bullying incidents.

On Nov 8, ALK-UPNM cadet officer Amirul Iskandar Norhanizan, 22, pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to a charge of injuring Muhammad Salman Mohd Saiful Surash, 20, using a hot steam iron at the academy in UPNM at 11.45 pm on Oct 22.

On Nov 10, another bullying case involving a UPNM student was reported, where a first-year student sustained serious injuries, including fractured ribs and spine, after being stomped on by a senior in an incident on Oct 21.