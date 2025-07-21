Businessman arrested for soliciting reward over Pahang “Datuk” title

KOTA KINABALU: A businessman holding the title “Datuk” has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly demanding RM6,000 from an individual in exchange for securing a Pahang state award.

The suspect, aged in his 40s, was arrested at around noon today when he arrived at the Sabah MACC Office to provide a statement.

A source revealed that the man had reportedly offered assistance to the complainant in obtaining the “Datuk” title from Pahang in 2023, despite lacking the authority to do so.

“The suspect is believed to have dishonestly induced the complainant to transfer RM6,000 purportedly for the purchase of ceremonial clothing accessories needed to obtain the award,“ the source said.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest, stating that the suspect has been released on bail.

He added that the suspect is expected to be charged at the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court this Thursday (July 24) under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama